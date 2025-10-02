Saoirse Ronan secures BAFTA Scotland nomination for major role

Saoirse Ronan has added another feather to her cap, by landing on BAFTA Scotland Awards nomination or her acclaimed work.

The Irish-American actress has been nominated in the Actress Film/Television category at the BAFTA Scotland Awards for her role in The Outrun.

The Little Women star is shortlisted alongside Tilda Swinton (The End), Karen Gillan (Douglas Is Cancelled), Anna Prochniak (The Tattooist of Auschwitz), Catherine McCormack (Lockerbie: A Search for Truth), and Izuka Hoyle (Big Boys).

The drama follows the story of a woman returning to home after addiction recovery.

The Outrun earned 4 nominations, including Feature Film, Director (Nora Fingscheidt), and Writer Film/Television (Amy Liptrot and Fingscheidt).

Other nominees include Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who), James McAvoy (Speak No Evil), and David Tennant (Rivals).

Ronan is a four-time Academy Award nominee for her roles in films Atonement, Brooklyn, Lady Bird, and Little Women.

In 2018, she won a Golden Globe for her role in Lady Bird. She has received multiple BAFTA and Screen Actors Guild nominations throughout her career.

The winners of BAFTA Scotland will be announced during the ceremony held in Glasgow on November 16.