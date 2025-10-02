One Direction to mark Liam Payne first death anniversary in heartfelt reunion

One Direction to mark Liam Payne death anniversary in heartfelt reunion

One Direction, the British-Irish boyband who dominated the music industry from 2010-2016, went on an indefinite hiatus following the release of their fifth album, Made in the A.M.

Last year, on October16, the group suffered a devastating tragedy when Liam Payne died after a fatal fall from a hotel balcony in Argentina.

His death left Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and former member Zayn Malik, who left the band in 2015, heartbroken.

Fans, who have been waiting for the reunion, caught a brief glimpse of their beloved band during Payne's funeral.

The four surviving members then again went their separate ways to continue with their solo careers.

Until today, when the hope of a reunion sparked again among the fans.

According to The Sun, a TV source revealed that Tomlinson and Malik have signed a multi-million-pound deal for a new Netflix show.

The Pillowtalk crooner and Walls hitmaker is said to be embarking a road trip across America, during which they will open up about Payne's untimely death.

The source described it as "an absolutely huge show" for the streamer, adding that it is expected to be "some serious soul-searching and deep discussions about the incredible journey the group have already been on since they were formed on The X Factor 15 years ago."

The news of the show comes days after Tomlinson made a surprising appearance at Malik's concert earlier this year in Los Angeles, after which the two were spotted casually hanging out several times together.

Their re-connection came after nearly a decade of their brutal fight on Twitter (now X) in 2015.

The One Direction rumoured show is set to be released in 2026 on streaming platform.