Wednesday October 01, 2025
Royals

Zara Tindall’s signature fairytale shade shines again

Zara Tindall in Paolo Sebastian Gown at Adelaide State dinner

By Web Desk
October 01, 2025
Zara Tindall turns heads in sky blue
Zara Tindall captured attendees eyes at the South Australian state dinner in 2022, donning a custom made pastel blue gown by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian. 

The ethereal dress featured a draped tulle overlay, off-the-shoulder silhouette, and delicate sequin embroidery, exuding a fairytale charm reminiscent of Disney's Cinderella

The gown's design, characterized by its luminous fabric and graceful silhouette, highlighted Zara's poised elegance. 

She was complemented by a subtle makeup look and a chic updo. The dress had many comparing her to Cinderella from the classic Disney film.

The intricate detailing and her graceful presence made for a memorable fashion moment at the event.

At this year’s Ascot 2025, Princess Anne's daughter radiated with her sunkissed glow and style.

Zara Tindall alongside Mike
Zara Tindall alongside Mike

The equestrian star opted for a skyblue midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, a look that combined timeless elegance with modern grace.

In 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall marked the milestone in a striking baby blue coat dress by Laura Green. 

The outfit was elevated with a matching floral hat and coordinating shoes.

She accessorized with her mother Princess Anne’s diamond brooch, blending tradition with modern sophistication. 

