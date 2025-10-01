Zara Tindall’s signature fairytale shade shines again

Zara Tindall captured attendees eyes at the South Australian state dinner in 2022, donning a custom made pastel blue gown by Australian designer Paolo Sebastian.
The ethereal dress featured a draped tulle overlay, off-the-shoulder silhouette, and delicate sequin embroidery, exuding a fairytale charm reminiscent of Disney's Cinderella
The gown's design, characterized by its luminous fabric and graceful silhouette, highlighted Zara's poised elegance.
She was complemented by a subtle makeup look and a chic updo. The dress had many comparing her to Cinderella from the classic Disney film.
The intricate detailing and her graceful presence made for a memorable fashion moment at the event.
At this year’s Ascot 2025, Princess Anne's daughter radiated with her sunkissed glow and style.
The equestrian star opted for a skyblue midi dress by Rebecca Vallance, a look that combined timeless elegance with modern grace.
In 2023 coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, Zara Tindall marked the milestone in a striking baby blue coat dress by Laura Green.
The outfit was elevated with a matching floral hat and coordinating shoes.
She accessorized with her mother Princess Anne’s diamond brooch, blending tradition with modern sophistication.
