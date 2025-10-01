Bobbi Brown solves the mystery behind Princess Kate's iconic bridal look

The long-standing rumours that Princess Kate did her own wedding makeover have finally been put to rest.

Celebrity make-up artist Bobbi Brown has shared interesting insights regarding the Princess of Wales' wedding day, which took place in April 2011. She revealed it was actually her makeup artist, Hannah Martin, who created Kate's regal bridal look.

For those unversed, speculation were rife at the time of Princess Kate's big day that she had done her own makeup, especially as she appeared at Westminster Abbey with a flawless bridal appearance.

Appearing on the Breaking Beauty podcast alongside hosts Carlene Higgins and Jill Dunn, Bobbi clarified: 'I did not do her makeup. I wish I did. It was one of my artists, Hannah Martin, who's become quite a sensation in the UK.'

She also disclosed that she even received a note from one of Kate's employees, expressing the royal's appreciation for Bobbi's products.

She said: 'I did get a note though, that I have hanging now in my office, not from Kate, but from the person that wrote her letters saying how much she appreciated the makeup,' she shared.

When co-host Jill brought up the media reports from the time, she asked,' But at the time, in the press, were were led to believe that she had done done her own makeup.'

Bobbi responded, clearing up the rumours: 'No, Hannah did her makeup. We were in contact, texting back and forth.'

Interestingly, Bobbi stayed to her long-held philosophy of enhancing natural beauty rather than masking it-a look that perfectly complemented Kate's timeless and elegant wedding day style