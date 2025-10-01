BLACKPINK Lisa serves glam with Emma Stone, Zendaya

Lisa, whose full name is Lalisa Manobal, left her fans in awe after her stunning photos with Hollywood a-listers Emma Stone and Zendaya.

Earlier this week the Blackpink star attended the Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2026 show during Paris Fashion Week.

On Tuesday, September 30, the Thai singer and rapper dropped a photo dump on her Instagram grid capturing her striking poses alongside The Amazing Spider-Man actress and Tom Holland’s fiancee as well as Felix, the 25-year-old singer from fellow South Korean boy band Stray Kids.

The majority of the carousel included her solo snapshots as the Rockstar hitmaker was rocking a multi-colored knit top with a delicate lavender floral design over a yellow knitted bralette.

She rolled up the long sleeves and paired the chic top with red-and-white patterned shorts, cinched at the waist with a wide belt.

Lisa, who accessorised her outfit with multiple-layered pearl necklaces and rings added two photos posing alongside Felix, who was clad in stylish white jacket and black trousers.

She was also seen sitting beside Stone, 36. The Cruella star served elegant looks in a long, cream-colored dress with full sleeves.

Meanwhile, the Money singer flashed a playful smile while being captured alongside Zendaya, 29.

The Euphoria star stunned in a mini dress adorned with furry detailing on the sleeves and neckline.

Additionally, Lisa, 28, garnered compliments for her couture-inspired outfit, with many fans dubbing her a "modern Barbie" in the comments section of her recent social media post.