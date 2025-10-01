Royal family releases statement as Princess Anne joins Harry for key reason

King Charles's office released an important statement after Princess Anne followed in the footsteps of Prince Harry for a meaningful cause.
On October 1, Buckingham Palace released a series of photos from the Princess Royal's surprise visit to war-hit country, Ukraine, alongside a message detailing her unannounced royal engagement.
The statement reads, "The Princess Royal has visited Ukraine, at the request of the @ForeignAndDevelopmentOffice, demonstrating solidarity with children and families and highlighting the traumatic experiences of children living on the frontline of the conflict."
The hardest-working member of the royal family met the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, in Kyiv, extending support to him on behalf of UK officials.
Notably, Zara Tindall's mother also "paid her respects at the Children’s Memorial with First Lady @OlenaZelenska_official, laying a toy bear in commemoration of all the children who have died since the start of the conflict."
It is worth noting that Princess Anne's nephew, Prince Harry, made an unexpected visit to Ukraine in September after meeting his father, King Charles, at Clarence House.
The Duke of Sussex reflected on the immense human cost of the ongoing conflict and shed light on the importance of "specialised rehabilitation services."
