Prince William makes Sir Gary Oldman emotional in new video message

Prince William performed an important task at Windsor Castle, leaving his esteemed guest quite emotional.

A new video has been posted on the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales, showcasing the future King giving honour to the legendary artist, Sir Gary Oldman, at a knighthood ceremony.

The actor is known for his roles in renowned shows like Harry Potter and Slow Horses. Notably, Sir Gary has made significant contributions to various films and TV series.

In the video, the filmmaker said that he is "moved" by receiving a special award from the Prince of Wales.

He said, "I’m fortunate to do what I do. I personally think it’s the greatest job in the world. I’ve had diabolical good luck. I did about 10 years of theatre, I did a few TV films, and then eventually I got kidnapped by the movies. I mean, it was all an accident, none of it engineered or planned."

He added, "Acknowledgement of the work is a bonus, and it’s the very last thing you are thinking about when it's time to approach. It was hard to find my voice, really, yeah, very moved by it. I was saying earlier, you know, you think the Oscar is a big deal, and then you come here."

Alongside the video, William's spokesperson expressed gratitude towards Sir Gary Oldman, for his decades-long remarkable performances "whether as hero or villain, or something in between!"

Apart from him, the English actress Samantha Morton and footballer Rachel Daly also received the honour from the future King William.