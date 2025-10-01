Keith Urban already ‘moved on’ one day after Nicole Kidman split?

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s separation appears to be taking a dramatic turn just days after the Oscar winner filed for divorce, as the latter might have already moved on.

Kidman, 58, officially submitted paperwork on Sept. 30, ending her 19-year marriage to the country singer.

While she cited irreconcilable differences and listed the date of separation as the day she filed, a source close to the actress says the decision weighed heavily on her.

“Nicole's hurt and feels betrayed,” the insider told PEOPLE.

“She wanted to save their marriage and believed that she could, but it seems he's already moved on.”

The divorce documents also laid out a detailed parenting plan for the couple’s daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Under the agreement, Kidman will have the girls for 306 days a year while Urban will spend 59 days with them. Both stars will share responsibility for major decisions about their children, and neither will pay child support.

The filing further states that neither parent can speak poorly of the other and that both must attend a parenting seminar within 60 days.

Interestingly, the parenting plan had been signed before the official split, Kidman on Sept. 6 and Urban on Aug. 29, suggesting the arrangement was settled weeks earlier.

While sources close to Kidman say she was fighting to keep the marriage intact, others in Urban’s circle suggest he has already started to move forward.

One source said he has “just been going through some stuff,” while another added that he has been “making questionable choices for some time now.”

For friends of the singer, however, the separation hasn’t come as a shock. As one insider explained, “this has felt more like a gradual drift than some big shocking break.”

The couple, who were last photographed together at an event in Nashville back in June, had just celebrated their 19th wedding anniversary that same month when Kidman shared a tribute on Instagram.

Now, only a few months later, their marriage has come to an end, with Kidman still reeling and Urban seemingly ready to move on.