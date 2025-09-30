Nicole Kidman left heartbroken as Keith Urban finds own place

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s marriage has come to an end after nearly two decades together, with sources revealing that the country singer’s decision to quietly move out played a major role in the split.

Reports confirmed on Monday that the longtime couple separated and insiders shared that the two were already been living apart before the news became public.

"Their lives were moving in different directions, and once he quietly set up his own place, it felt like the writing was on the wall,” a source told People.

Kidman, 58, was said to be making efforts to repair the relationship but the physical distance made reconciliation unlikely.

“It really hasn’t been a secret in their circles that Keith and Nicole have been living separately for a while now,” another insider explained.

According to those close to the Babygirl actress, she's been determined to save the marriage. “She didn’t want this,” the source said.

“She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

In the wake of the split, the Oscar winning actress has leaned on her younger sister Antonia, who has been described as a strong support.

However, the family has gathered around her, while the Holland star focuses on caring for her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.

Urban has been away on his High and Alive World Tour since May, while Kidman and the children have remained in Nashville.

Moreover, the actress also spent part of the summer in London for filming, which raised questions about the time they had been apart.

Keith and Nicole, who wed in 2006, were last seen together publicly in June at a World Cup match in Nashville.