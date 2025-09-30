Kanye West not happy with Kim Kardashian over North’s fashion choices

Kanye West’s stern warning for Kim Kardashian over North’s fashion choices

Kanye West has recently expressed his frustration with former wife Kim Kardashian over daughter Noth’s fashion choices.

Earlier, the 12-year-old North made headlines after she was spotted wearing a micromini and strapless corset-style top in Rome.

The rapper seemed not happy over North’s attire even though he would make his wife Bianca Censori wear skimpy dresses.

A source spilled to Radar Online, “It's ridiculously ironic that Kanye's not happy about this, given the fact he dresses Bianca like a porn star seven days a week.”

Another insider told the outlet that Kanye “also encouraged Kim to push the envelope with sexy, barely there fashion choices the entire time they were together”.

However, the source revealed that the rapper “says his daughter is way too young to be prancing around like this and it needs to stop or he'll raise hell with the lawyers”.

Kanye, who split from Kim after eight years of marriage in 2022, complained that he’s been blocked from access to his four children.

Meanwhile, an insider noted that the reality star wanted to let her children “express themselves however they want”.

“Nobody could possibly pick on North for choosing an edgy style, either. She's grown up around it her entire life,” said a source.

Before concluding, the insider added, “Everything's knee-jerk and often irrational with Kanye. That's how he rolls.”