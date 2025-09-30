Meghan Markle's appearance at award ceremony up in air after major setback

The prestigious event has been rescheduled after postponement due to protests

Meghan Markle was set to be celebrated in Los Angeles this summer, but her name is nowhere to be seen on the rescheduled gala program.

The Duchess of Sussex was due to be honoured at the Night of Wonder gala at the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County last June, before ICE protests forced the event to be postponed.

But with the new date confirmed for October 15, the official schedule doesn’t list her as one of the honourees.

Though the entrepreneur and former Suits star’s name never appeared on the website to begin with, museum president Lori Bettison-Varga confirmed Meghan’s appearance to People magazine at the time

“Night of Wonder celebrates and supports the Natural History Museums of Los Angeles County’s commitment to science, nature, and community,” Dr. Lori told the outlet. “We are proud to honour Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, a native Angeleno…”

Back then, Meghan, 44, was praised for her efforts in “championing women and underserved communities.”

But not long after, the Museum’s Board of Trustees was forced to postpone the event due to growing tensions over the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) activity. Dr. Lori explained the decision in a statement, saying, “Los Angeles needs us to channel our energy toward supporting our neighbours…”

Reports suggest Meghan’s attendance at the new event remains uncertain, according to GB News and The Daily Express.

A single ticket for the lavish evening, themed to resemble “an enchanted garden at night,” costs $1,500. Guests can expect immersive exhibits, live music, and a glittering dinner among LA’s cultural and philanthropic elite.