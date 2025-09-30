Prince Andrew true feelings on royal ban revealed: 'Not going anywhere'

Prince Andrew's true feelings about Prince William's desire to ban him from royal events have been revealed.

The Duke of York once again is making it to the negative headlines after Sarah Ferguson's 'supreme friend' comment for paedophile Jeffrey Epstein raised eyebrows.

Since the shocking revelations, King Charles and the senior royal members have been facing mounting pressure to cut ties with the Duke and Duchess of York.

There are serious calls from the well-wishers of the monarchy to not even invite the former couple to private royal gatherings.

But Closer Magazine claimed that Prince Andrew "intends" to go nowhere despite the serious backlash.

The source said, "He wanted everyone, his nephew included, to know that he intends to go nowhere and the entire eye rolling and bad mouthing in the world won’t change that."

Andrew's efforts to build bridges with his brother, the King, seem to be working out in his favour "because he’s still invited to important gatherings and most of the talk about him being forcibly ejected from Royal Lodge has subsided – at least for now."

The future King William showcased in an awkward encounter with his uncle at the Duchess of Kent's funeral that Andrew is no longer welcome in his camp.

But, an insider believes that "Andrew’s still not taking William seriously," as he knows that "booting a leading member out of the royal fold would cause an almighty scandal for The Firm."