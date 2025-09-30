Meghan Markle pal jumps to defend as Duchess raises doubts on loyalty

Meghan Markle received support from her pal after questions were raised about her loyalty.

The Duchess of Sussex shared a close bond with her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, who jumped to defend the former working royal after Stassi Schroeder's shocking statement.

While answering fans' queries on her Instagram page, the co-founder of Alliance of Moms shed light on her 20-year-old friendship with Meghan.

After being asked about her bond with the Duchess of Sussex, Kelly said, "I've actually known her for almost 20 years?"

The philanthropist added, "She even came to my wedding (15 years ago!), and she's been the most amazing, nurturing, fun, loving human. She's been by my side, especially since Georgie died, and I cherish our friendship very much."

It is important to note that Kelly also paid a heartfelt tribute to the former Suits actress on her 44th birthday with a delightful photo and a sweet message.

She wrote, "Happy Birthday to you, sweet M!! You’re pure magic!! A force of fun, light, and so much love. Thank you for being the kind of friend who makes everything better (and way more fun)."

Kelly's supportive comments for Meghan came after Vanderpump Rules' famed Stassi Schroeder unfollowed the Duchess on Instagram.

As per the American TV personality, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's mother did not include her in the PR list of As Ever despite showing continuous admiration for her.

Stassi said, "I have literally defended her when no one else did. I have filmed videos about it, I’ve commented on all the things, I literally had my f–king PR reach out."