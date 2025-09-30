Princess Anne to make key visit in Jersey amid talks of Harry’s role

Princess Anne is set to embark on a significant two-day visit for several tasks on behalf of King Charles, as major discussions are underway over Prince Harry’s royal role.

The Duke of Sussex, who met with his father on September 10 for a private tea at Clarence House, was expected to be taking on a special role to attending more UK events but not as a working royal.

However, Palace insiders snubbed the reports and it has started a rift between Harry and Palace courtiers, alleging that they are trying to sabotage the reconciliation efforts between the father and son.

Meanwhile, Princess Royal is dutifully supporting the King in times of controversy as she will be taking on a series of engagements in Jersey.

The Bailiff, Sir Tim Le Cocq, told the Assembly that the King’s sister will be coming to the Island, which is a British Crown Dependency, off the coast of north-west France.

Anne will be touring the newly-refurbished Jersey Opera House and will also be attending the Durrell Lecture: Celebrating the Rewild our World Strategy 2017-2025 at the theatre.

The Princess is a patron of Durrell Wildlife Conservation Trust, which will be celebrating 100 years since the birth of its founder, the late Gerald Durrell.

Apart from this, she will also be celebrating 100th anniversary the Jersey Branch of the Royal Air Forces Association (RAFA).

The news comes just days after the rift between Palace and the Duke of Sussex was ignited.