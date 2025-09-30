Jason Taylor’s awkward moment draws comparisons to ‘Coldplay gate': What happened?

Monday Night Football game turned viral when Jason Tyler was caught on camera in an awkward VIP box moment with a mystery woman during the Jets vs. Dolphins game at Hard Rock Stadium, and his reaction got the attention of the eagle-eyed social media users.

The viral moment was caught on camera when the camera panned and the woman stood up from his lap, leaving Jason visibly rattled.

The viral awkward moment soon ignited netizens to speculate about who the "enigmatic woman" might be, sparking memes, jokes, and never-ending discussion online.

By night’s end, fans were quick to brand it the latest “Coldplay moment” after the awkward reactions gained traction online.

But was it actually the coldplaygate? Find out all the buzz here.

The online detectives spent hours figuring out who the woman might be.

Some guessed she was a fan, while others cracked jokes about a celebrity guest, and a few even wondered aloud if it was someone linked to the team.

But in reality, the woman was Jason’s wife, Monica Taylor. What made the clip viral was Jason Taylor’s awkwardness, despite the fact that the woman happened to be his wife, that sent the internet into a frenzy.

One such user wrote, “That’s his wife, you fools.”

Another user jumped in and demanded the post be deleted: "That's his wife. Delete this post."

A third one commented, "This joke doesn't work that great when it's his wife."

Monic Laurent Taylor married Jason in 2020, and the pair together have a son.

Monica Taylor, a former cheerleader for the Miami Dolphins, is also an accomplished entrepreneur.

She runs Monuit, a women’s sleepwear brand, and also serves as the VP of the Jason Taylor Foundation.

That night, Jason was there to watch his son Mason’s game, making it a family outing that turned into a viral internet sensation.