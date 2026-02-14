Valentine’s day on X: New animation rolls out for seasonal mentions

Valentine’s Day 2026 is in full swing, and to elevate the festivity, X has launched a new feature. On its official account, the platform shared a playful post-first one to "like this is my valentine "complete with a demo video. The update triggers now activate on any post containing “Valentine” or “Valentines” drawing nearly 17,000 likes and quick shares.

Fans reacted with excitement to the joy of this perfectly timed February 14 update. These changes spark engagement and provide visual rewards for interaction, as X encourages users to participate in the global conversation.

The recent feature has sparked interesting comments from users as one wrote, “This is a nice touch for Valentine’s Day. Those little seasonal animations make the app feel more alive.”

The second user wrote, “Liking random Valentine’s posts just for the animation.”

Third said, “Loving the little touches like that, adds a cute personal touch to the app for the holiday season.”

These enchanting views and comments have been increasing, reflecting the enthusiasm among audiences to celebrate special days with their loved ones while enjoying clever innovations on social platforms.