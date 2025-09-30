Keith Urban hinted at difficult time in marriage with Nicole Kidman earlier

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's marriage troubles

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman have faced difficult times in their nearly two decades of marriage, long before news of their recent separation.

More than a year prior, Urban openly reflected on how his past struggles with addiction nearly derailed their relationship in its earliest days.

Speaking at the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in April 2024 while honouring Kidman, Urban recalled, “We got married in June 2006, and barely four months into our marriage, my addictions… that I’d done really nothing about, blew our marriage to smithereens.”

He explained that entering a three-month rehab program left him unsure of whether their marriage would survive.

“I had no idea what was going to happen to us… and if you want to see what love in action really looks like, give that a whirl,” he said.

“Nic pushed through every negative voice, I'm sure even some of her own and she chose love. And here we are tonight, 18 years later.”

While Urban once spoke candidly about Kidman’s strength during that challenging chapter, he was far more reserved earlier this year when asked about their relationship.

During an interview on Australian radio station Mix 102.3’s Hayley & Max in the Morning, the hosts brought up Kidman’s 2024 romantic comedy A Family Affair, in which she starred opposite Zac Efron.

“What does Keith Urban think when he sees his beautiful wife with beautiful younger men like Zac Efron having these beautiful love scenes on TV and radio?” co-host Max Burford asked.

Moments later, Urban abruptly dropped off the Zoom call.

“He's disconnected from Zoom,” a staff member said on-air, adding that it appeared Urban’s team had ended the call to avoid the question.

Urban, 57, and Kidman, 58, share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.