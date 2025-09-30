Elizabeth Olsen ‘can’t remember anything’ about ‘Marvel Zombies’

Elizabeth Olsen has officially returned as Scarlet Witch, this time lending her voice to the new Disney+ animated series Marvel Zombies, but she doesn't remember much about it.
The four-episode spinoff of What If…? reimagines the Marvel universe in a world where most of the population, including the Avengers, have been turned into zombies.
Olsen joins a lineup of familiar Marvel stars reprising their roles, including Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel, and Simu Liu as Shang-Chi.
Speaking at L.A. Comic Con, Olsen admitted she barely remembers the project since it was recorded so long ago.
“I truly recorded that years ago. I can’t remember anything,” she said when asked about Scarlet Witch’s animated return.
“I need to watch it. I have no idea what [happens in] ‘Marvel Zombies.’”
She recalled the unusual circumstances of recording, adding, “It’s my voice. I did it in my house, I wasn’t even in an office space. This must have been 2020, 2021? Why was I working in my house and not in a studio? I really have no idea what it was like. I’m so sorry.”
Olsen first appeared as Scarlet Witch in the post-credits of 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier before taking on a larger role in Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Over the years, she became one of Marvel’s most beloved characters, starring in Avengers: Infinity War, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and leading the Emmy-nominated series WandaVision.
Her last live-action appearance as Wanda Maximoff ended on a grim note in Doctor Strange 2, where the character was crushed under a collapsing building.
Marvel has yet to confirm her fate, and Olsen is not listed as part of the cast for next year’s Avengers: Doomsday.
Still, Olsen has made it clear she’s open to reprising the role if the story is strong enough.
“It’s a character that I love going back to when there’s a way to use her well, and I think I have been lucky that when I started I was used well,” she said in a past interview.
“People didn’t know what to do with me for a second there. … If there’s a good way to use her I’m always happy to come back.”
For now, fans can hear Olsen’s Scarlet Witch in Marvel Zombies, with all four episodes currently streaming on Disney+.
