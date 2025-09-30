Nicole Kidman, Keith Urban call it quits after 19 years together

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban confirmed their separation after 19 years of marriage, Variety reported.

The news came as a surprise to fans who had long seen them as one of Hollywood’s most steady couples.

Kidman, 58, and Urban, 57, first crossed paths in 2005 at the G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles, a celebration of their shared Australian roots.

The former couple got engaged just over a year later and tied the knot in Sydney in June 2006.

Together, they raised two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14. Their marriage faced challenges early on when Keith struggled with alcohol abuse.

Nicole stepped in and staged an intervention during their first months as husband and wife, encouraging him to seek treatment. He entered rehab and later credited his now ex-wife for playing a major role in his recovery.

Through the years, the couple became a familiar sight at award shows and Hollywood galas.

From the Academy Awards and the Met Gala to the Academy of Country Music Awards, they appeared side by side. In April 2024,

Keith supported Nicole as she received the AFI Life Achievement Award, delivering a heartfelt speech in her honour.

Tom Cruise's ex-wife remained a major force in Hollywood, as she was named the world’s highest paid actress by Forbes in 2024 and has continued to build a strong career with roles in Big Little Lies, Babygirl, Nine Perfect Strangers, Being the Ricardos and The Perfect Couple.

However, the actress won an Oscar in 2003 for The Hours and has earned four other nominations.

Before her marriage to Keith, Nicole was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001 and they share two children, Bella and Connor.