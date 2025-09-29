Prince William fills King Charles' shoes in Windsor after Balmoral trip

The future king welcomes the Crown Prince of Kuwait as Charles remains in Balmoral

Prince William exuded the grace of a king as he was back at Windsor for the first time since returning from Balmoral where he was spending one-on-one time with his father, King Charles.

On Monday, September 29, the official Instagram account of the Prince and Princess of Wales shared a video of the heir to the throne welcoming the Crown Prince of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Sabah to Windsor.

William, 43, looked every bit the future king as he firmly shook the Sheikh’s hand and engaged in friendly, diplomatic conversation.

Royal fans were delighted at the new video. One person remarked, “King behaviour” while another declared, “Wow! Prince William the future of the monarchy!”

Yet another commenter celebrated “THE FUTURE KING” as someone else exclaimed, “Long Live The Prince of Wales!!!!!”

The new video comes just days after William was seen arriving at Aberdeen Airport in the Scottish Highlands to spend some quality father-and-son time with His Majesty at Balmoral Castle, where Charles is based until the end of September.

The visit effectively shut down all chatter of tensions between Wills and Charles, especially following the monarch’s solo reunion with his other son, Prince Harry.

Royal sources told the Daily Mail that William and Charles are “in absolute lockstep” and slammed the “attempt to manufacture division between them, when in reality, no such rift exists.”