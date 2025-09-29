Belgian Palace responds to Princess Elisabeth love story

Rumors swirl over possible royal romance between Princess Elisabeth and Prince George

A potential royal romance may be brewing that could capture the attention of Europe’s monarchies.

A photo circulating on social media has sparked speculation that Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth may be linked to Prince Georg of Liechtenstein.

This would mark the first union between heirs of two reigning European houses in nearly 60 years, since King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain married in 1962.

Neither palace has confirmed the relationship. When asked about the image, a spokesperson for the Belgian Royal Palace told reporters, “We saw the photo too. We don't know if it's real or AI. We aren't commenting [on private matters].”

Royal expert Wim Dehandschutter told HELLO! that the potential match would make perfect sense: “Elisabeth and Georg, it would certainly be a wonderful royal match.

Royal families are close in general, and Belgians and Liechtensteiners know each other well; there are branches.

Their parents are colleagues, friends, in some way family. Elisabeth and Georg are believed to have known each other since childhood.”

On the photo’s authenticity, Wim added, “King Philippe and certainly Queen Mathilde guard their privacy like lions, and even more so that of their children. The Liechtensteiners are also legendary in their secrecy.

Why would Elisabeth and Georg have any interest in leaking their relationship? And then in such a clumsy way, via a private photo that’s never completely private on Instagram?”