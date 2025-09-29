China creates world’s strongest magnetic field, 700,000 times Earth’s strength 

Chinese researchers in a recent superconducting breakthrough have created the world's strongest magnetic field of 351,000 gauss (35.1 tesla) about 700,000 times stronger than Earth’s magnetic field,
The magnet developed by the Institute of Plasma Physics of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, shatters the previous world record of 323,500 gauss.
The project has undertaken under the aegis of Hefei International Applied Superconductivity Centre, Tsinghua University, and the Institute of Energy of the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Centre.
When it comes to the importance of magnetic breakthrough, this record-breaking magnetic field creation will precipitate the commercialization of superconducting instruments.
According to researchers, the magnet could also open the doors of opportunities in diverse areas, such as space electromagnetic propulsion, magnetic levitation, fusion systems, and superconducting induction heating.
However, this ground-breaking achievement was not bereft of technical challenges, including shielding current effects, stress concentrations, and multi-field coupling effects.
By tackling these issues, the team was successful in breaking the magnet record with stable performance.
In future, the superconducting magnets will help in revolutionising fusion research.
