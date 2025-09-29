Red alert for rain in Spain: Everything you need to do to protect yourself

City residents in Valencia, on Sunday afternoon, received a red alert on their phones through the ES-alert system, and schools were closed on Monday. The national meteorological agency has warned that the extreme danger in some areas could last until midnight on Monday and Tuesday.

The Spanish Meteorological Agency (Aemet) on Sunday, September 28, 2025, put the eastern Valencia region under red alert for heavy rains, amid fears of a repeat of floods that killed 235 people last October in the same area.

The storm Gabrielle has put Valencia, Castellon, and Tarragona on red alert this Monday for heavy rains that could drop more than 180 liters of water per square meter in a few hours.

Furthermore, Spain’s national weather agency, AEMET, warned of “extraordinary danger” and a “very complicated situation” in Tarragona, Castellon, and Valencia for Sunday and Monday, a warning reiterated by PM Pedro Sanchez.

The Spanish authorities are encouraging local residents that in case of a red alert situation, the safest thing to do is to avoid travel as much as you can.

The Civil Protection agency is insisting people stay at home unless there is an emergency situation.

It further states that people should under no circumstances try to cross flooded areas, as they can become death traps in a matter of seconds, as was the case during the deadly DANA storm of October 29, 2024.

Things to avoid

Before the storm hits, get your home ready. Which means checking drains, gutters, and downpipes to provide passage for water drainage that can prevent flooding in houses and garages.

The local authorities have advised citizens to call 112 and follow the instructions of the emergency teams at all times.

In addition, the emergency message that was sent to Valencians, mobile phones also insists that the users should avoid unnecessary calls so as not to saturate the lines and to ensure that the emergency services can respond to those who really need them.