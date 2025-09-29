King Charles makes Prince Harry's position in royal family 'crystal clear'

King Charles made the final decision about Prince Harry's desire to become a part-time working royal after a crucial meeting with Prince Harry at Balmoral.

The Duke of Sussex reunited with his father after months of estrangement on September 10 at Clarence House.

Following her four-day UK trip, Harry opened up about his love for his homeland and vowed to keep making visits, as now the "focus" is on his father during the King's cancer treatment.

This meeting sparked questions among fans about the Duke of Sussex's return to the royal family with a "half-in and half-out" approach.

However, Radar Online debunked such claims, revealing that the King "is resolute – Harry will not be reinstated as a working royal."

An insider told, "The king feels his son represents the very opposite of the values he wants the crown to embody. Harry attracts constant controversy, and the monarchy cannot afford that."

"The notion of a part-time role has been ruled out entirely. The king has made his position crystal clear," added the source.

The report further shared that King Charles "values" the relationship of a father to Harry, but as a monarch, he will not introduce any new condition which weakens his reign.

"This comes down to stability and fairness. The rest of the working royals take on a huge burden, and allowing Harry to drift in and out would undermine their work and betray public confidence," an insider said.