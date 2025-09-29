Prince Harry receives support after slamming ‘men in grey suits’

Prince Harry was left fuming after reports coming from British press insisted that his meeting King Charles was anything other than a positive move towards a reconciliation between the father and son.

The Duke of Sussex met with the King on September 10, for a private tea at Clarence House, which lasted a little less than an hour. While details of the reunion were kept private, sources began to share insights into the matter.

After it was suggested that the Duke may be able to take a special position – in which he attends public events in UK but not as a working royal – royal insiders began to suggest that meeting was “formal” and that there were no chances of Harry returning.

Harry seemed to have sparked a war with courtiers after a seething statement by a source close to him.

“The relationship between the Duke and His Majesty The King is a matter for the two of them and the two of them only,” the source stated. “The men in grey suits should stay out of it.”

Veteran royal correspondent Richard Palmer claimed that Prince Harry is right to fight back because he really wants to reconcile with his father.

Palmer shared that he checked out the claims about a scheme being concocted by ‘men in grey suits’, it did seem to reflect what Harry had been saying all this time.