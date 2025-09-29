Typhoon Bualoi leaves 11 dead, several missing in Vietnam after killing 20 in Philippines

Typhoon Bualoi leaves 11 dead, several missing in Vietnam after killing more than 20 people in Philippines

After killing more than 20 people in Philippines Typhoon Bualoi hits Vietnam earlier than expected with winds speeding over 130 kilometers per hour, triggering floods, airport closures and thousands of evacuations as reported by Vietnam’s state media.

Heavy rains and strong winds from Bualoi flooded roads and knocked off roofs causing several deaths reported in central Vietnam on Monday morning, September 29, 2025.

Southeast Asian country known for its beaches and rivers evacuated thousands of people from central and northern provinces as the storm approached faster than expected.

As reported by the Independent, the tropical storm came ashore in the northern coastal province of Ha Tinh around 12:30 a.m., bringing winds of up to 133 kph (83 mph), storm surges of more than a meter (3.2 feet) and heavy rain.

Almost 11 people killed and thousands of residents have been warned off flash floods and landslide amid severe storms and heavy rainfalls in Hanoi region in Vietnam.

The Vietnamese National Centre for Hydro-Metrological Forecasting (NCHMF), warned that the storm is likely to move slow on land bringing extended of strong winds and rain which could trigger flash floods and landslide.

NCHMF also informs that Vietnam region is prone to face such typhoons due to its geographical position with a long shoreline facing the South China sea.

Moreover, the government has already evacuated at least 28,000 residents from most vulnerable regions ahead of Bualoi’s landfall.

In addition to that hundreds of flights were also cancelled and delayed as four airports in the central regions were closed due to heavy rains and flooding.

As reported by the officials, the deadly storm has caused several deaths in Philippines mainly from drowning trees and knocked out power in several cities.

Moreover, It forced thousands of families to evacuate and move to more than 1400 emergency shelters.

Furthermore, more than 347,000 households lost power. Strong gusts ripped corrugated iron roofs from homes along highways and toppled concrete pillars.

Residents of Phong Nha, city known for world’s largest caves, describes typhoon Bualoi as “terrible gusts” of wind and pounding rain.

Moreover, the Ministry of National Defense and Ministry of Public Security were directed to mobilize forces to assist localities with recovery efforts.

Furthermore, the Ministry of Industry and Trade was tasked with securing hydropower dams and repairing damaged powered grids while Ministry of Agriculture and Environment was urged to provide full and timely forecasts on flood developments and coordinate efforts to ensure safety of dyke and reservoirs.

Additionally, Vietnam’s agriculture minister also informs that more than 100 people have died in last 7 months due to such natural disasters as per 2025 General Statistics Office GSO latest data evaluations.