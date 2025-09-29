Prince William, Kate receive special invitation after Palace announcement

Prince William, Princess Kate's fans receive good news about couple's future plan

Prince William and Princess Kate received a special invitation after Buckingham Palace's big announcement.

For the unversed, the Prime Minister of Australia, Anthony Albanese, met King Charles at Balmoral, and a delightful photo was released by the royal family.

Following his significant meeting with the monarch, he spoke to the media, where he revealed that there's a "standing invitation" for the Prince and Princess of Wales to visit the country in the near future.

As per Express, he said, "I’m certainly hoping there will be one, there’s a standing invitation that the royal family are always welcome in Australia."

Anthony recalled King Charles and Queen Camilla's recent "wonderful" trip to Australia, stating that they "had a very successful visit and His Majesty is very engaged..."

The Prime Minister hopes that the future King and Queen "are able to visit as well, and we are hopeful that might occur in the coming period."

However, no confirmation has been made by Kensington Palace as of now regarding William and Catherine's travel plans.

It is important to mention that Anthony Albanese extended an invitation to the royal couple after Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles and Queen Camilla's State Visit to the Holy See in late October in a statement.

The King and Queen will be joining Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the Jubilee Year during their upcoming trip.