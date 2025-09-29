Blake Lively finally speaks up after Ryan Reynolds’ shocking claims

Blake Lively has recently broken her silence after Ryan Reynolds made shocking claims about swearing at her during a gala last week in New Jersey.

The Free Guy actor opened up that he used swearing words to his wife during the promotion of his documentary, John Candy: I Like Me, as per media reports.

Interestingly, the It Ends With Us actress didn’t make any comment over her husband controversy.

On September 28, she took to Instagram and posted a carousel of pictures from her family trip to Universal Orlando theme park.

In the images, Blake could be seen enjoying her time with her kids sans husband at the park while she was in Orlando for some work purpose.

In the caption, Another Simple Favour actress revealed that she “worked in Orlando this week”.

“And like any responsible adult, decided to stay to play. Any excuse to sneak my babies with me,” continued the 38-year-old.

Blake, who has been going through chaos in her life due to Justin Baldoni legal drama, thought to take some time off with her loved ones.

While praising about the park, the Gossip Girl actress mentioned, “Each park was more incredible than the last. But man, oh man, that EPIC park is something special.”

“When you’re in there, it feels like you’re living inside the movies. So magical. Core memories for all of us. Thank you @universalorlando for hosting us,” said Blake.

The Age of Adaline actress expressed her gratitude in the end, adding, “We are so grateful to have had that experience of being so inspired and connected as a family in those magical worlds you’ve built.”

“It really is unlike anything we’ve ever seen,” she concluded.

Meanwhile, Ryan and Blake tied the knot on September 9, 2012 and share four children.