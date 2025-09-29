Lola Young cancels next show after collapsing onstage in NYC

Lola Young cancels Washington, DC show after NYC

Lola Young is stepping back from the stage after collapsing during her set at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City.

The 24-year-old British singer was performing her song Conceited at Forest Hills Stadium on Sept. 27 when she suddenly fell, prompting medical staff to rush in and carry her offstage.

Her friend and fellow artist Remi Wolf later addressed the audience, calling the moment “really f------ scary,” before reassuring fans that “my friend Lola is backstage, and she is okay.”

Earlier in the performance, Young had opened up to the crowd about the difficult days leading up to the show.

“Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can't continue, but you know what, today I woke up and I made the decision to come here, and I wanted to be cool,” she said.

“Sometimes life can throw you lemons, and you just gotta make lemonade.”

Just an hour after the incident, Young updated fans through her Instagram Stories.

“Hi, for anyone who saw my set at All Things Go today, I am doing OK now,” she wrote, adding, “Thank you for all of your support, Lola xxx.”

The following day, on Sept. 28, she cancelled her scheduled performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

“I’m sorry to confirm that I won’t be playing all things go in DC today,” she wrote on Instagram.

“I love this job and I never take my commitments and audience for granted, so I’m sorry to those who will be disappointed by this. I hope you’ll all give me another chance in the future. Thank you to all those who listen and care.”

She also had a message for her online critics, adding, “To all the people that love to be mean online, pls give me a day off.”

The incident came just a day after she cancelled her Sept. 26 appearance at Audacy’s We Can Survive concert.

At the time, her manager Nick Shymansky explained that the decision was made “due to a sensitive matter.”

While the back-to-back cancellations have concerned fans, Young has made it clear she’s focusing on recovery.