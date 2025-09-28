Benny Blanco gives a glimpse into life after marrying Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco shares new insights from wedding with Selena Gomez

Benny Blanco cannot get enough of his fairytale wedding with Selena Gomez, and gushed about his wife in a new update.

The 37-year-old music producer tied the knot with the songstress and actress on September 27, and shared a romantic selection of pictures from the big day.

The Roses hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday, September 28, and shared a mirror selfie with his wife, followed by a picture of their wedding rings on their hands, on top of each other, and a snap of Gomez asleep next to him.

Blanco also shared a picture of a kid seemingly from the wedding, crawling near a podium, and wrote, “i married a real life disney princess,” in the caption.

The Only Murders in the Building star, 33, commented on the post, writing, “I love you soooo much.”

The couple, who have given fans “major love goals,” received many congratulatory messages in the comments – with fans, friends, and family gushing about the celebration, with Gomez’s mom, Mandy Teefey, writing, “Best wedding ever!!! Love you guys!”

The newlyweds got married in a star-studded ceremony surrounded by their close friends and family in an intimate ceremony over the weekend.

Blanco proposed to Gomez last December, and they said “I do” after two years of being together.