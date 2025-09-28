King Charles 'saddened' by Prince Harry’s accusation after reunion: Report

His Majesty is reportedly 'saddened and perplexed' by the bombshell accusation

Palace insiders are pushing back against Prince Harry’s bombshell accusations, which have reportedly left a sour taste in King Charles’ mouth.

His Majesty is said to be “saddened and perplexed” after his youngest son suggested that palace insiders are sabotaging his efforts to reconcile with his father.

Referring to Palace aides, the Duke of Sussex reportedly accused “men in grey suits” of leaking details about their September 10 meeting, which took place during Harry’s four-day trip to the UK, according to The Mail on Sunday.

The Daily Express reports that a royal source pushed back on the claim, saying: “The reality is that senior aides have been working behind the scenes to improve what is a delicate but important private family relationship.”

Harry and the King shared “a private tea” at Clarence House, marking their first sit-down in over a year. During the meeting, Harry reportedly presented Charles with a framed family photo of Meghan, Archie, and Lilibet, while the King gave his son a birthday gift ahead of his 41st.

The Duke later told guests at a charity event that his father was “great,” though The Sun claimed he privately described the meeting as “very official, like an official visit.”

Harry’s spokesperson dismissed that account, telling the Mail: “The quotes attributed to him are pure invention – fed, one can only assume, by sources intent on sabotaging any reconciliation between father and son.”