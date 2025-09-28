Aussie PM closes door after meeting King Charles

Australia’s PM rules out republic referendum after meeting King Charles

Australia’s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has firmly dismissed talk of another referendum on turning the country into a republic following his meeting with King Charles at Balmoral Castle.

Although Albanese identifies as a republican, he emphasized that his government has more urgent priorities, including tackling the ongoing cost of living crisis.

“No, and I think I’ve made it clear that I wanted to hold one referendum while I was Prime Minister, and we did that,” Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation when asked whether he raised the question of removing the King as head of state.

The Prime Minister was referring to the failed 2023 referendum on the Voice to Parliament, which aimed to establish a constitutional body to represent Aboriginal people.

When asked about the seeming oddity of traveling to Scotland to meet the “King of Australia,” he said King Charles was “fully aware” of his republican stance.

“But I also respect the decisions which have been made and our system of Government, and I think that’s important,” he added.

Albanese also paid tribute to the Royal Family, highlighting their recent visit Down Under.

“Their majesties, when they visited Australia recently, King Charles and Queen Camilla were very well received,” he said. “They work hard. They’re interested in our place in the world. Very interested in the Commonwealth … and I think they are respected.”

Public opinion remains firmly in favour of the monarchy. In a 1999 referendum, 55 per cent of voters rejected becoming a republic, and a 2024 Roy Morgan poll found that 57 per cent of Australians want to remain a constitutional monarchy, with just 43 per cent supporting a republic with an elected president.