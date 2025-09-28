King Charles and Queen arrive Crathie Kirk, Andrew and Fergie sit out

King Charles and Queen Camilla maintained their Sunday tradition at Crathie Kirk, Balmoral, even amid family tensions and fresh scandal.

The royal couple arrived in a Range Rover, with Charles dressed in a smart cream coat in the back seat, while Camilla took the front passenger spot for the short drive to the service.

Queen Camilla offered a gentle smile during the drive to Kirk, looking elegant in a green tartan paired with a matching pillbox hat adorned with a feather.

The outing comes after reports that Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson have been told they are not welcome at the Royal Family’s Christmas celebrations, following renewed scrutiny over Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Meanwhile, tensions within the family are mounting, Prince Harry publicly criticised “men in grey suits” at Buckingham Palace last night, accusing aides of attempting to block his reconciliation with the King.

A source close to Charles told the outlet, “You can’t sack someone from being your brother,” highlighting the delicate balancing act the monarch faces in maintaining both family ties and public accountability.

Last Christmas, the Yorks spent the holiday quietly at Royal Lodge, away from Sandringham festivities which might continue this year.