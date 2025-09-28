Queen Camilla’s surprise wardrobe comeback at Braemar Festival

Queen Camilla is proving that denim never truly goes out of style

Queen Camilla brought a fresh twist to royal style in Scotland on Saturday, as she arrived at the Braemar Literary Festival at The Fife Arms in Royal Deeside wearing an unexpected favorite she hasn’t worn at an official outing in two years.

Camilla last sported denim publicly at the very same festival in 2023, making her casual pair comeback a fitting full circle moment.

The three day celebration of literature founded in collaboration with her Reading Room which brings together novelists, historians, actors, and artists to toast the written and spoken word.

Keeping warm in the brisk Scottish autumn, Camilla paired her jeans with a turquoise puffer jacket, a matching blue purse, and her signature bouncy blowout.

The Queen was joined by her son, Tom Parker Bowles alongside writer Giles Coren and hotelier Iwan Wirth, co-owner of The Fife Arms.

Conveniently, the festival takes place just a short drive from Balmoral Castle, where Camilla has been spending the summer with King Charles.

Back in 2023, during the festival’s second year, she stepped out in skinny navy jeans and suede boots, perfectly styled with a crisp candy-pink shirt and a classic navy V-neck jumper.

She topped off the look with a smart blazer and her much-loved green Demellier London handbag, a staple accessory in her royal wardrobe.