Cat Deeley 'worried' about Patrick Kielty after their shocking split

Cat Deeley still has a soft spot for her estranged husband Patrick Kielty

The This Morning host, 48, reportedly still holds a soft corner for her Patrick, 54, with whom she shared over a decade of marriage.

The couple shocked the entertainment industry in July when they announced their separation after 12 years together.

Since moving out of their shared home, a source told the DailyMail that Cat has expressed concern for Patrick.

'She is worried that Patrick seems to be taking longer to adjust,' the insider revealed.

'He misses the family unit, and the pressure of work on top of the public split has made it hard for him.

The source added: 'Cat still cares a lot for him and wants to him to be in good place for the boys and for himself so that does cause her some concern.'

Previously, The Sun, published a photo showing a moving van outside their rented London property, with moves seen loading household items.

When announcing their separation Cat and Patrick released a statement: 'We have taken the decision to end our marriage and are now separated. There is no other property involved.

'We will continue to be united as loving parents to our children and would therefore kindly ask for our family privacy to be respected. There will be no further comment.'