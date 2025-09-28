Taylor Swift celebrates Selena's magical wedding before jetting off to Kelce's game

Selena Gomez has brought joy to her millions of fans by announcing that she has tied the knot with Benny Blanco-someone she has long believed to be the 'one.'

The couple confirmed their marriage today via heartwarming post on Instagram.

But guess what? Her bestie Taylor Swift-who recently got engaged to Travic Kelce made sure to be the part of celebration by spending most of the evening with Gomez, 33, who married music producer Benny Blanco in a lavish ceremony in Goleta, California.

It has now been reported that after 11:30pm,Swift's's three-car convoy was seen heading to Santa Barbara Airport, where she boarded a private Gulfstream G550 jet, according to DailyMail.

Swift was photographed on Friday disembarking from the plane, shielded by umbrellas.

The music sensation's quick exit means she will be back in Kansas City to support her fiancé, Travic Kelce, in Sunday standoff against the Baltimore Ravens at the city's Arrowhead Stadium.

Meanwhile, photos from the event shared by Selena show her posing with Blanco, both dressed in Ralph Lauren and looking utterly smitten.

The couple went public with their relationship in 2023 and got engaged in December 2024, sharing a sweet and romantic journey leading up to their wedding.