Prince William, Princess Kate make magical memories with George, Charlotte, Louis

Prince William is making sure to be a present and involved father for his children something he felt was missing from his own childhood.

The Prince and Princess of Wales has reportedly taken Prince George 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, seven to the creative set of HBO's upcoming Harry Potter TV series, which is being filmed near their home in Windsor.

According to new claims, the future king and Queen took sometime off from their busy royal schedules to watch an episode being filmed at a Hogsmeade Station, located close to their residence at Adelaide Cottage.

An on-set source revealed their presence to the Mail saying: 'There was only one night of filming there, so it was a magical ticket.'

Prince Louis especially enjoyed the ride on the Hogwarts Express.

This thrilled trip of the royal children came shortly after they returned to school following the summer holidays.

The last time the Wales children were seen publicly in August, when the family attended Sunday Mass at Crathie Kirk on the Balmoral estate, alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, and the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh.

The children arrived at the chapel while their father was driving.

Meanwhile, the Princess of Wales extended her wishes to England's women's rugby team over the weekend.