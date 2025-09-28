Prince Harry takes bold step to save himself from big controversy

Prince Harry saves himself from big controversy amid royal reunion

Prince Harry avoided getting involved in any type of controversy amid the growing chances of his comeback in the royal family.

The Duke of Sussex has taken a bold step and put the rumours of creating a divide between his father, King Charles, and brother, Prince William, to rest.

For the unversed, Harry paid a visit to the monarch at Clarence House during his four-day trip to the UK.

The high-profile meeting was seen as a positive step towards future reconciliation between the estranged member of the firm and the royals.

However, claims were made at the time that Harry might be trying to create tensions between Charles and the future King, William.

Now, the Duke of Sussex's spokesperson hit back at such allegations, stating, "Categorically not. Harry is not trying to drive a wedge between the Prince of Wales and the King."

Earlier, in a conversation with the Guardian, Harry opened up about his UK trip, saying, "Yes, I have enjoyed the week. I have always loved the UK, and I always will love the UK. It’s been good to reconnect with the causes I am passionate about."

He added, "I have been able to spend some time with people that I have known for so long. It is hard to do it from far away."

Moreover, the Duke of Sussex avoided making any health comment about his father, but he said that from now onwards, the focus "really has to be on my dad."