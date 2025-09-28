Bianca Censori set to challenge Kim Kardashian’s billion dollar brand

Bianca Censori, Kanye West's wife who is best known for making controversial moves, stepped into the spotlight this week as she revealed plans for her first fashion line.

The 30 year old model announced that she would soon launch a project titled Bianca, set to arrive next month, which insiders suggested was her move into the fashion industry.

Censori, who married West in December 2022, has been his muse for years, appearing in daring and often controversial outfits styled by the rapper.

But according to insiders, she's been waiting for her own chance to shine, as one source told The Sun that she “wanted to do her own thing for a long time” and saw this as her moment.

Naturally, comparisons to Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand SKIMS, valued at $4 billion, quickly surfaced.

However, sources close to the project suggested that Censori's vision would be very different.

“Bianca’s line could rival SKIMS, but she is not Kim, she’s edgier and more into art. It’s unlikely fans will see anything she produces in Nordstrom,” the insider said.

Her ties to West are expected to play a major role in this venture. Through his Yeezy connections, the fashion icon has been introduced to powerful networks in the fashion world.

Still, industry insiders admitted some companies may hesitate to support her because of the music icon's controversies.

Furthermore, the move marked a turning point for Bianca, who studied architecture before stepping into the fashion world.