Kate Middleton celebrates as England crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions

Kate Middleton congratulated England's historic Women's Rugby World Cup Win, celebrating the moment with the nation.

Prince William and Princess Kate's team has been crowned Women's Rugby World Cup champions for the third time after crushing Canada 33-13.

The Prince and Princess of Wales turned to their official Instagram account to offer their congratulations.

Among the first to congratulate were William and Kate, who also praised Canada, writing: "You had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!"

The Red Roses and Maple Leafs played in played in front of a record-breaking home crowd of 81,885 at the Allianz Stadium in Twickenham, west London.

Earlier, the future queen sent a personal "good luck" message to England, wishing them a very best of luck. She wrote in advance: "We’re so proud of you! C."

Meanwhile, Canada mounted a spirited effort in the second half, but a decent spell of pressure was cut off when Matthews scored her second try of the match. A conversion took the Red Roses to 33 points, giving them a comfortable 20 point lead over the Maple Leafs.