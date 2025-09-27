Who will succeed Graham Potter? Top candidates to take over at West Ham

Ham West United Football Club on Saturday, September 27, 2025 announced the termination of Graham Potter from the manager role alongside his coaching team which initiated discussion for top names as replacement.

The search for a new manager is now underway, with several candidates immediately linked to the vacancy.

Nuno Espírito Santo (Frontrunner):

The former Nottingham Forest manager is the overwhelming favourite. Fresh from securing European football for Forest last season, his proven track record in the Premier League, particularly his successful spell at Wolves, makes him a strong candidate to stabilise the squad.





Slaven Bilic:

Reports from sources having expertise with such developments have suggested a sensational return for the popular Croatian, who managed the Hammers between 2015 and 2017.

As a free agent and a former club favourite, Bilic would be a popular appointment with the fanbase.

Gary O'Neil:

O'Neil is another available manager who has a reputation for organisational discipline from his time at Wolves and has previous connections to West Ham as a player. Soccer icon pragmatic approach could appeal to the board.





Sean Dyche:

The ex-Everton and Burnley boss is a specialist in Premier League survival. However, his direct style of play may not align with the board's or fans' desired long-term vision.





Frank Lampard:

Currently impressing at Coventry City, Lampard's stock is rising again. However, his appointment would be controversial given his history as a player who left West Ham for Chelsea in 2001.

In addition to that, The club's next match is a difficult away fixture at Everton on Monday, where they will face former manager David Moyes.

An interim manager is expected to take charge for that game as the board moves quickly to appoint a permanent successor.