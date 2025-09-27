King Charles, Queen Camilla make big announcement after Ferguson apology

Buckingham Palace issued major update on King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The King, 76, and the Queen, 78, will leave the UK for a State Visit to the Holy See in late October 2025. The British royals will join Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the 2025 Jubilee Year.

The royal family released a statement with photos of King Charles and Queen Camilla.

The statement read: "Their Majesties will undertake a State Visit to the Holy See in late October, joining Pope Leo XIV in celebrating the Jubilee Year."

It continued: "A Papal Jubilee occurs every 25 years, and is a special time for the Catholic Church. The visit will also celebrate the ecumenical work by the Church of England and the Catholic Church, reflecting the Jubilee’s theme of walking together as ‘Pilgrims of Hope’."

The exact dates of the October visit have not been confirmed, with further details set to be released next month.

The King and Queen last visited the Holy See earlier this year, where they had a private meeting with Pope Francis, shortly before he died.