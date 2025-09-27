Prince Harry makes ‘endless’ calls to ‘furious’ Prince William

Prince Harry is overjoyed about the positive progression towards a reconciliation with his father King Charles, while he remains estranged with brother Prince William.

The royal brothers have not spoken a word to each other since the past three years as William is still “furious” with Harry about the badmouthing the royal family and the institution publicly. The Prince of Wales had been against his father reuniting with Harry causing some tensions between the King and his heir.

Despite the feud, Harry has been extending an olive branch to William but he has been constantly rejecting his attempts, according to an insider cited by Heat Magazine.

‘It saddens Harry immensely, but he’s had to accept that his only sibling was and still is, at this moment in time, an enemy and most certainly not an ally,” the source said, noting that there was a time when it looked like there was hope.

The Duke is hoping to build something on the pleasant reunion at Clarence House earlier this month with his father and reconcile with William.

Although the sources insist that Harry had made attempts to reach out to William during his UK visits Meanwhile, William not only rejects the pleas but is on a mission to completely remove his titles.

“The fact William reacted so badly to it is unfortunate, but it is what it is and frankly Harry’s feeling quite smug to have proved his brother wrong and won back his father’s ear,” the insider said.

It remains uncertain what the future holds for the brothers, who were once an image of unity for the royals, as official sources have not confirmed the claims.