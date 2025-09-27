FDA detects radioactive contamination in spices amid shrimp recall crisis

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has identified radioactive contamination in spices, specifically cloves imported from Indonesia in the midst of growing shrimp recall crisis.

Consequently, federal regulators have imposed restrictions on importing of all spices from PT Natural Java Spice after the identification of cesium 137 in clove shipment at California port, preventing its entry in US markets.

The restriction came on the heels of import alerts which were imposed on BMS foods, responsible for sending millions of pounds of shrimp to the US each year.

Cesium 137 is a radioactive isotope which is produced as a by-product of nuclear reactions, including testing, reactor operations, and nuclear bombs.

Earlier, US Customs and Border Protection officials detected cesium 137 in shrimp shipping containers sent by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati to US ports.

According to data from Import Genius, the company is responsible for importing 84 million pounds of shrimp to the US this year.

After confirming the contamination, FDA recalled shrimps and advised customers to avoid consuming them over safety concerns.

