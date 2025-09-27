Meghan Markle set to 'burn bridges' for Archie, Lilibet’s royal status

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might face a significant issue regarding Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's royal roots in the near future.

For the unversed, there are rumours since the Duke of Sussex's four-day visit to the UK that he expressed his desire to enrol his son at Eton because the institute is famous for “high-profile and politically exposed kids there."

However, Harry's spokesperson debunked the speculations, stating, "Prince Harry has not put his son’s name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so."

But, there is still debate over the Sussexes' kids' school, as Harry earlier revealed that he wants his children to learn about their British roots.

On the other hand, his wife, Meghan, is totally opposed to the idea of boarding schools.

Now, speaking of the possible future tension between the couple, royal expert Lydia said, "Meghan has consistently presented herself as the decision-maker in their family, and if she labels boarding schools unacceptable, Harry will almost certainly back down."

As per the Mirror, she added, "It’s hard to imagine him fighting for a British education if Meghan thinks it’s cruel, however much he’d like the children to follow in his own footsteps. For some, especially military families or royals with demanding duties, boarding schools offer a sense of stability, independence, and opportunity that day schools can’t match."

Lydia believes that the Duchess of Sussex will "call the final shots," which would snatch the bright chance from Archie and Lilibet in knowing the British family.

“If Meghan were to block an attempt to educate them over here, it would be another bridge quietly burned, and another factor contributing to Archie and Lilibet growing up more isolated from their British family," the royal commentator said.