Wales declares ‘drought recovery’ status after soaking September rainfall

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has officially declared a ‘drought recovery’ status for the country, signaling a cautious turning point following one of the driest periods in nearly 50 years.

The move follows heavy rainfall in September that began filling up dry rivers and scenic areas.

The drought, which resulted in official proclamations in south-east Wales on August 14th and in north Wales on August 29th, led to extremely intense environmental conditions, such as dry streams, and reports of "fish in distress."

South-west Wales has been in a prolonged dry weather since May and has also entered the recovery stage.

Statistics indicate a radical change in conditions.

On September 22nd, the amount of rainfall received in Wales was between 102 and an incredible 212% of the long-term average.

This resulted in a positive response in most rivers, and as a result, most rivers are now flowing in regular or above-normal seasons.

Nevertheless, NRW authorities have been cautioning people, stating that the recovery is still shaky and unsatisfactory.

Dr Rhian Thomas, Sustainable Water and Nature Manager from NRW, said: “As we head into autumn, our teams on the ground are reporting positive signs of the environment recovering, following one of the driest periods in nearly 50 years.”

“But sufficient rainfall throughout the autumn will now be essential for river flows and groundwaters to fully recover before next spring,” he added.

The main issue remains the level of groundwater, which is replenished much slower than rivers and remains exceptionally low in certain places.

Dr. Thomas also reported that certain rivers have already shrunk following the initial rain, which is indicative of the extreme pressure that the environment continues to be under. The autumn flood went so far as to create problems, issuing local flood warnings.

NRW cautions that it will likely take months before the environment to fully recover from the effects of the drought.

It will continue to liaise with water companies, the Welsh Government, and the Environment Agency in England, where some cross-border catchments remain in drought. The statement underlines the idea that even though the direct crisis has subsided, there is still a long way to go to complete hydrological health.