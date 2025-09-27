Prince Harry, King Charles discuss new deal for royal comeback

Prince Harry offers King Charles flexible deal for royal comeback

Prince Harry came up with a key plan in order to keep the Palace doors open for him.

For the unversed, the Duke of Sussex met with his father, King Charles, on September 10 at Clarence House, which was seen as a significant step towards their future reconciliation.

Following the reunion, Harry's spokesperson confirmed the meeting between royals, adding that the Duke hopes to be a part of "functioning wider family again," hinting that he would like to help the royal family as a part-time working royal.

Express took an opinion from Emma Fabiani, who owns a fan page on Instagram dedicated to Meghan Markle, about Harry's offer to the King.

She said, "On the possibility that Harry returns ‘part-time’ to the wider ‘functioning family,’ for now it is more an interpretation than a defined plan."

She added, "It is an intentionally flexible formula, useful to keep doors open without rigid commitments."

It is important to note that King Charles is not in favour of the "in and out" approach for working members of the royal family, just like his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

Speaking of future reconciliation, Emma said, "I do not expect theatrical gestures. No balcony moments or staged photos: rather small, private steps, away from the spotlight, where people can really talk and listen."

"This is the kind of path I imagine and that many of my followers say they prefer: fewer symbols, more quiet actions," she shared.