Julia Fox slams critics who blame Taylor Swift for Travis Kelce’s NFL loss

Julia Fox supports Taylor Swift

Julia Fox has stepped in to defend Taylor Swift against what she sees as unfair criticism.

In a new interview with Pedestrian TV released on Sept. 24, the Uncut Gems actress called out the habit of blaming women, especially athletes’ partners, when men fall short on the field.

“I remember Travis Kelce lost a game, and then people were saying that it was Taylor Swift's fault,” Julia said.

“It was like, ‘What? That's crazy!’ But blame women—they love to do that.”

The 35-year-old actress went on to highlight the double standards at play, noting how quick some sports fans are to shift accountability.

“If a guy loses a game, it's a girl's ‘fault,’” she explained. “It's just crazy. And all the superstitions and all the irrational ass s--t that these men believe, that ultimately leads to a woman being blamed.”

With a touch of irony, she added, “It's like, ‘I didn't know we were so powerful.’ So, you’re admitting that we are powerful?”

Kelce himself has taken responsibility for his mistakes.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs’ Sept. 5 season opener, the tight end acknowledged fault for a collision with rookie teammate Xavier Worthy that left the 22-year-old with a shoulder injury.

“I owe my guy big time, man,” Travis said on the Sept. 10 episode of his New Heights podcast.

“X knows it. I felt like s--t. I could barely even f--kin' play the rest of that first half, man. But we girded up once I found out that he was in better spirits than I imagined.”

Meanwhile, Swift and Kelce’s recent engagement continues to make headlines, putting the popstar in another spot for critics to question.

The announcement surprised fans worldwide, but even those closest to Swift were caught off guard.

Ed Sheeran, a longtime friend and collaborator, revealed during a chat with Andy Cohen that he wasn’t told ahead of time.

“She didn't send me a DM. I found out on Instagram,” he admitted.

Sheeran’s candid remark has fueled speculation about shifting dynamics in Swift’s inner circle.

The two artists have supported each other’s careers for over a decade, making the revelation all the more surprising to fans who have long celebrated their bond.