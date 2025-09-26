D4vd's neighbor shares insights into singer's life with Celeste Rivas: Here's what to know

Singer and songwriter d4vd has become the center figure of an intensive social media storm after a decomposed body, which was later identified as his alleged girlfriend Celeste Rivas Fernandez, was found inside his Tesla earlier this month.

Now, the authorities have retrieved multiple items from the singer’s rental property for investigation, yet information is still limited.

Amid growing public criticism, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) keeps working low-key; that has left many questions unanswered about the circumstances that led to the tragic death of Celeste Rivas.

In its latest update to the ongoing investigations, a close neighbor of D4vd and Celeste shared details about their life at the $20k rental.

The neighbor detailed how the couple appeared quiet, was rarely seen interacting with others, and stayed private.

The teen had been spending time at the property on a regular basis, though their relationship and activities were largely private.

The neighbor recounted noticing D4vd’s Tesla, often seen parked outside.

However, the neighbor was unaware of the fact that D4vd was a singer, because he had limited conversations with the pair.

They only shared brief conversations while going in and out of the property. The neighbor recalled learning of Celeste’s death, which was deeply unsettling.

They shared an exchange about D4vd’s Tesla after a small traffic incident, adding he seldom opened up about his private life.

With new evidence emerging against the 20-year-old nearly every other day, he’s not facing any charges and is reportedly cooperating with the LA Police Department.

Celeste Rivas’ untimely death has evoked profound grief and unease within the community.

As the investigation continues, those who knew her and her fans are pondering the short life of the teenager and the lingering mysteries about the circumstances of her death.