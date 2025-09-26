Prince William makes sad admission about King Charles cancer

Prince William opened up about the challenging times in a new video amid King Charles' cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales made a sad admission about the "hardest year" of his once again in a trailer of The Reluctant Traveller's upcoming episode set to drop on Apple TV+ on October 3.

In the video, the host of the show, Eugene Levy, a well-known actor, was seen travelling in the famous double-decker bus around London.

He then received a personal invitation from the Prince of Wales for a personal tour of Windsor Castle.

The future King received his guest while riding an electric scooter in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle. He shook Eugene's hand, saying, "Nice to see you."

In another clip, William was seen giving a tour of Windsor Castle to the comedian by stating, "We provide this service for everyone. We do personalised tours everywhere."

However, the moment which grabbed the attention of fans was William's heartbreaking confession about tough times when his father, King Charles, and his wife, Princess Kate, were diagnosed with cancer in 2024.

The key royal figure said, "I'd say 2024 was the hardest year I've ever had." He added, "You know, life is sent to test us as well, and being able to overcome that is what makes us who we are."

For the unversed, Buckingham Palace confirmed King Charles' cancer diagnosis in February 2024. A month passed by, and the future Queen Catherine also left the world in shock by revealing that she was suffering from the same disease.

Notably, the Princess of Wales has completed her cancer treatment. But the monarch is still undergoing a medical procedure.